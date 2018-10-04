Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at a South Philadelphia gas station that has left one teen dead and another in critical condition Thursday night.It happened around 8 p.m. at 25th Street and Passyunk Avenue.Police say two male teenagers, about 15 years of age, were shot.Both teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Investigators said one teen was shot in the back; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second teen was shot in the arm, he is in critical but stable condition.No arrests have been made.------