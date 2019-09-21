2 teens shot at Gratz High School football game, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday night at a football game at Gratz High School, Philadelphia police said.Police responded to the scene, at about 7:40 p.m., and found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh and a 14-year-old shot in the foot.Both teens were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed an empty stadium, but a large police presence and people crowded on the sidewalks outside of the stadium.Police said no arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered.