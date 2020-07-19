2 teens shot in Mantua section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were shot in Philadelphia's Mantua section late Saturday.It happened just before midnight at the intersection of 40th and Aspen streets.Police said two 17-year-old boys were shot. One of the teens was shot in the hip and is in critical condition. The second was shot in the forearm. Officials said he is in stable condition.So far there is no word on suspects or a motive for the shooting.Police are checking area surveillance cameras for video of the incident.