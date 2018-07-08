2 teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 8, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said two teenagers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments for the two teens in the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said the teens got into an argument with the shooter and a single bullet hit both men.

"These two juveniles waved police down telling them they'd just been shot," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Drew Techner.

Police transported the teens to the hospital.

Officials said a 16-year-old was hit in the shoulder and a 13-year-old was hit in the neck.

The younger teen's cousin called for an end to the violence.

"Stop resorting to gun violence," said Johnny Valley. "It's not making our city better, it's making it worse. It's ruining our summer out here for the youths."

Police continue to search for the shooter. They said he is in his 20s and are hoping people will call in with information.

"Video captured the shooter running westbound in the 2000 block of Brill Street and throwing the gun away in a recycling bin," said Techner.

Police did recover the weapon.

They ask anyone with information pertaining to the incident to call 215-686-TIPS.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsteen shotdouble shootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News