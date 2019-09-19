2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teens were rushed to the hospital following a shooting near Chester High School on Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West 9th Street near the school.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the left foot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.
It's unclear if the victims are students of the school.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8429.
