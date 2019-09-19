2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teens were rushed to the hospital following a shooting near Chester High School on Thursday afternoon.It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West 9th Street near the school.Police say a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the left foot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.It's unclear if the victims are students of the school.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8429.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.