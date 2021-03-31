2 teens shot near Philadelphia recreation center, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two teens were shot near a recreation center on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue in the city's Germantown section.According to police, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot behind the Happy Hollow Recreation Center.The 17-year-old was shot in the elbow and the 16-year-old was shot in the neck, said police. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Detectives say nine spent shell casings were found along the path leading up to the recreation center.McKenna Benner who lives near the park heard the gunshots."Like 5 (gunshots) maybe. It was really loud though. Our house is right behind the park," said Benner.No arrests have been made."Two males and wearing masks were last seen running westbound on the path where the shooting occurred," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.