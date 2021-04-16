shooting

2 teens shot after leaving Ford PAL Center in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot two teenagers while they were walking out of the Police Athletic League in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. outside the Ford PAL Center in the 2000 block of South 7th Street.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman, who was a passenger in a silver vehicle, fired five shots at the teenagers.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old was shot in the foot.



"They were able to verify that these two teenagers were in the PAL Center playing basketball just a minute before being shot," said Small.

The teens are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
