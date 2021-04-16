2 teens shot after leaving Ford PAL Center in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot two teenagers while they were walking out of the Police Athletic League in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.It happened at 6:45 p.m. outside the Ford PAL Center in the 2000 block of South 7th Street.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman, who was a passenger in a silver vehicle, fired five shots at the teenagers.Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old was shot in the foot."They were able to verify that these two teenagers were in the PAL Center playing basketball just a minute before being shot," said Small.The teens are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.