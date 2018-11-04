2 teens stabbed at party inside Frankford garage

Two teenagers were stabbed at a party in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.The attack happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party inside a garage in the 5400 block of Akron Street.Police say a 19-year-old man was stabbed six times in the back. He was taken by friends to the hospital in critical condition.A 17-year-old male was stabbed once in the torso and once in the arm. Medics took to him the hospital in stable condition.Neighbors were shocked to hear of the crime."I've been up here five years and I haven't had a problem. None," Frankford resident Eddie Lane said.No arrests have been made. Police say there were 10 to 15 people at the party and hope someone comes forward with information.------