2 vehicles sought after man struck, killed in Rhawnhurst

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding two vehicles that struck and killed a man in the city's Rhawnhurst section on Saturday night.It happened in the 8200 block of Bustleton Avenue.Investigators have recovered surveillance video from the scene that shows a white Honda Pilot striking the man and, just seconds later, a second vehicle running him over.That second vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner."We would just ask the public if they had any information about either of these two vehicles to give us a call. And I would encourage anyone who lives in the Rhawnhurst area, lower Bustleton or Somerton area to check their home surveillance video to see if they have any of these vehicles in their camera," said Capt. Mark Overwise.Investigators say the victim was trying to cross against the red light.He has still not been identified.