2 water main breaks cause traffic delays in East Falls area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's a double headache in East Falls as residents and businesses on three city blocks were without water after two water mains broke on Friday morning
A broken 12-inch main is responsible for the leak and a slew of road closures just before the morning rush.
Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to get to the broken water main and make a fix. In the meantime, Ridge Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Route 1 remains shut down.
East Falls Beverage is seeing a major decline in sales, no one can get to the store.
Ridge Avenue wasn't the only block affected by running water. A second main break this time, an 8- inch pipe on the 3500 block of Clearfield Avenue, sent PGW crews rushing there to make a fix.
PGW tells Action News that the Clearfield Avenue situation is getting resolved. There is still low water pressure in the Ridge Avenue area, which is a more extensive repair. The water company says it hopes to have everything fixed up and the road patched up by Friday night.
