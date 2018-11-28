Two women were arrested following a violent altercation in a Cherry Hill Wawa.A video posted to Facebook is central to a police investigation to the November 17 fight between two younger women and a middle-aged female which ended in the arrest of the two aggressors.Destiny Davis and Diamond Howard were arrested by Cherry Hill police in the parking lot of the Wawa on Route 38 following the incident. The pair was charged with disorderly conduct and other related charges.In court on Tuesday, both Davis and Howard were fined $200."Our victim heard these young women repeatedly using profane language as they stood in line," said Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan. "It escalated when one woman jumped up on the counter screaming more profanities then spitting at her."But it did not end there.The store's video system did not provide nearly as vivid a look at what actually happened next."Another female with the other actor came around and started verbally assaulting the victim and also spitting on her, then physically assaulted her, punching her to the floor and punching her in the head and face," said Monaghan.It was a Wawa employee who came to the victim's aid, breaking up the violence.A Wawa spokesperson said they are cooperating fully with police.------