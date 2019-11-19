2 women charged for theft from Evesham Township church

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified and charged two women with stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of items from a church donation closet in Evesham Township, Burlington County.Yelda Sisman, 20, and Nilufer Cetin, 44, both of Pemberton, have been charged with 4th degree Theft.Police said within hours of posting surveillance photos to their Facebook page, they were flooded with tips positively identifying the suspects.The theft happened on November 10 at the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues on Evesboro-Medford Road.The stolen items included laundry detergent, winter coats and Kohl's gift cards.In all, the items were worth $460, police said.