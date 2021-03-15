2 women charged in beating death of little girl in Tacony

The child was found unresponsive last Thursday in a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street in the Tacony section.
She was rushed to a hospital where she died.
Those charged include 32-year-old Yaritza Cirilo-Fuentes, described as the child's godmother and primary caretaker.
Also charged was the victim's babysitter, 42-year-old Helen Smith.
Prosecutors say this stemmed from the long-term torture and beating death of the child, who would have been three years old in May.
The District Attorney's Office says information from the public helped them make the arrests in this child's murder.
Police earlier said the child was staying with her godmother at the Marsden Street home because her mother's house on the 3300 block of Hartville Street in West Kensington had been without heat since November.