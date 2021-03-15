child death

2 women charged in beating death of little girl in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women have been charged for the murder of a 2-year-old girl in Philadelphia.

The child was found unresponsive last Thursday in a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street in the Tacony section.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Those charged include 32-year-old Yaritza Cirilo-Fuentes, described as the child's godmother and primary caretaker.

Also charged was the victim's babysitter, 42-year-old Helen Smith.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a toddler in the city's Tacony section on Thursday night.



Prosecutors say this stemmed from the long-term torture and beating death of the child, who would have been three years old in May.

The District Attorney's Office says information from the public helped them make the arrests in this child's murder.

Police earlier said the child was staying with her godmother at the Marsden Street home because her mother's house on the 3300 block of Hartville Street in West Kensington had been without heat since November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiachild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Philly police investigating death of girl, 2, in Tacony
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Investigation continues after mother, son found dead in NJ pond
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Cheerleader's mom accused of faking images of daughter's rivals
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Philly to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; more schools to reopen
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
AG: Gun show promoter to bar 'ghost gun' assembly kit sales
Show More
SEPTA temporarily shuts down stop in Kensington over safety concerns
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, cold tonight
More vaccination sites open up across Philadelphia
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
More TOP STORIES News