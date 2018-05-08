2 women rescued from Collingswood fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3442725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 rescued from burning home in Collingswood. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018.

Two women were taken to the hospital after being rescued from their burning home in Collingswood, Camden County.One woman is listed in stable condition, the others suffered more severe injuriesTwo other residents were allowed back inside the building Tuesday morning to pick up some belongings, but are still not sure when they can return."I could feel the heat from my back porch," one neighbor said.The neighbor heard a huge bang around 1:20 a.m., looked out her window and saw flames.The flames were coming from the back of adjoining buildings on the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue. She called 911.The fire department was there within two minutes of dispatch and learned two women in their 20s were trapped on the second floor."They were hanging out the window with a lot of smoke coming out the window behind them. They couldn't breathe so they're trying to get air as they're hanging out the window. So when (firefighters) threw the ladders up, (the women) immediately grabbed them and pulled them down the ladders," Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis said.The women were taken to the hospital.The fire was under control within 30 minutes.Three of the four apartments were occupied and four people were displaced.The Red Cross was on scene providing assistance.Two businesses on the first floor, an accountant and an insurance company, remain closed at least the day.The investigation continues, but the fire chief says the blaze began on a first floor back deck and was unintentionally set.------