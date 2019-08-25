Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in separate incidents, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man is in police custody accused of sexually assaulting two women in two separate incidents.Police tell Action News a 55-year-old woman was hospitalized after she told police a man assaulted her inside of a vehicle along Mantua Avenue.Officers were later called to 66th and Callowhill in West Philadelphia for the report of another assault involving a 44-year-old woman.She was treated at the scene.