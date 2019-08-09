2 women stabbed, 1 fatally, at downtown Pittsburgh bus stop

PITTSBURGH -- Authorities say a man fatally stabbed a woman who was talking to a police officer at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop and then slashed another woman before he was taken into custody.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the officer was checking on the first woman's well-being Thursday on a crowded sidewalk full of office workers and others headed to lunch.

A man came up from behind him and stabbed her. He then stabbed the other woman.

Schubert says the officer immediately took the man into custody and applied first aid to the first woman. She later died. The second victim suffered minor injuries.

Schubert said the stabbings seem random.

The attack came a day after a man apparently randomly stabbed four people to death in Southern California.
