2 workers hurt in North Philadelphia building collapse

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two workers are hospitalized following a building collapse in North Philadelphia on Friday.
Firefighters were called just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Vineyard Street.
Firefighters entered the collapse zone, secured the scene and rescued both workers.
Paramedics treated the injured on the scene and both are currently hospitalized for further treatment.
So far, no word on what caused the collapse.
