2 workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men had to be rescued after the scaffolding on which they were working collapsed in Philadelphia's University City section.

The men were working on flashing on a building on the 3400 block of Walnut Street when, shortly before 1 p.m., the scaffolding collapsed.

Luckily, the harnesses the men were wearing were properly secured, preventing them from falling.

Firefighters arrived on the scene, raising a ladder to the workers. The men then took turns carefully descending the ladder to safety.

The men both refused medical treatment at the scene, having suffered minor cuts and bruises.
