2-year-old boy dies after vicious dog attack in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police say a 2-year-old boy has died after being attacked by two dogs in the Port Richmond section.It happened Wednesday inside a home on the 3000 block of Agate Street.Police received multiple calls about a toddler being attacked by two pit bulls inside the home.When officers arrived they shot three dogs at the scene, killing two and injuring one.The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.A 23-year-old woman who was also injured in the attack was taken to Temple University Hospital.Police say there was a total of five dogs at the home.It's unclear how the dogs got loose.Police say the toddler's aunt was babysitting, and the parents were not home at the time of the incident.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------