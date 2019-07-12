2-year-old found riding on case of beer instead of booster seat

Ontario Provincial Police made a unique traffic stop Tuesday.

They pulled over a 22-year-old driver and issued a citation for not securing a child properly in the car.

A 2-year-old was found riding on a case of beer instead of a booster seat.

The toddler was not hurt, but police say children that small must ride in a protective seat.

In Canada, children under 40 pounds need car seats.

Kids under eight years old have to ride in booster seats.

