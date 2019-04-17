2-year-old returned home after allegedly abducted by mom's ex-boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old child who police said was forcibly abducted from her East Mount Airy home early Wednesday morning was returned safely after nearly nine hours.Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men walked down the street to the girl's home in the 6600 block of Ross Street and handed her over into the arms of a waiting police officer."We got the baby back. We're good fellas. That's what we do," said one of the men, who would only identify himself as a friend of the family.He said the other man was his uncle.The child went missing at around 2 a.m.Police said the girl's mother and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into an argument.The ex-boyfriend smashed her window and took the child, according to investigators.All morning, they had been on the phone with the man trying to arrange a safe place for him to drop off the child.Investigators said the suspect has helped raise the child and is very familiar to the little girl.At no point did police think the child was in danger.The two men who brought the child back would only say that a woman met them in Germantown to give them the little girl.The child was calm when she was handed over to police. An officer took her inside the home.A few minutes later, he came out carrying the child and put her into the back of a police car, buckling her securely into a car seat.Police said the girl will go to the hospital to be examined and be reunited with her mother.The search for the suspect continues. Police said he drove away from the home in a dark-colored Dodge Durango.