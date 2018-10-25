2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from Taft Point, popular overlook with 7,500 ft elevation

EMBED </>More Videos

Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A Yosemite National Park official said two visitors have died in a fall from a popular overlook.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said park rangers are trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday. He didn't say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet.

Gediman said the deaths are being investigated and offered no other information.


Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall. The Mariposa County coroner's office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter's death was considered an accident.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parkfatal falldeath investigationu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Show More
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
More News