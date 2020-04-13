2 young children dead, 2 adults injured following Strawberrry Mansion house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6099180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 children, 2 adults injured in Strawberrry Mansion fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said two young children were killed and two other people were injured in a fire in the city's Strawberry Mansion section early Monday morning.The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street.When fire officials said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke throughout the two-story row house. There were reports of people trapped inside.Fire officials said there were seven people in the house at the time of the fire, four of whom were injured and two of those were children.The two parents were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the father is said to be in critical condition.Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze.