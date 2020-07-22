Philadelphia police search for 2 young cousins who went missing going to store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two cousins, ages 12 and 7, who have not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Mariah Moore and Tyesir Moore were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of North 19th Street at 3 p.m.

They were going to a corner store located at 4501 North 19th Street and then to Nicetown Park at 4200 Germantown Avenue.

However, police said the pair has not been seen or heard from since they left their home.

Twelve-year-old Mariah Moore is described as 70 pounds, thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown braided hair, wearing a black head scarf and blue shorts.

Seven-year-old Tyesir Moore is described as 68 pounds, medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown short hair, wearing a black polo shirt with blue and red stripes, black and red shorts, black and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mariah and Tyesir is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.
