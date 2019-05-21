2 young siblings missing in Philadelphia found safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two young children who were missing in North Philadelphia have been found safe on Tuesday.

On May 18, around 10 a.m., police say 2-month-old Zy'ree Alexander and 10-year-old Zahiyyah Alexander were both removed from their legal guardian at a home on the 2800 block of W. Allegheny Ave. by their mother.

Police say the 30-year-old mother, Shynisha Alexander, then left her children with a relative on the 2700 block of N. Darrien St.

On Monday, Alexander allegedly removed her children from that location, and their whereabouts were unknown.

Action News has learned that Zy'ree and Zahiyyah were both found safe and back in the custody of their legal guardian.
