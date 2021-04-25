20-year-old man shot, killed in Wilmington: Police

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of West 26th Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This incident was three blocks from a double shooting Friday night that left two men dead.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.
