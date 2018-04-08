More than 20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire, burn hazard

(Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Spirit Halloween is recalling more than 20,000 of their Paw Patrol Marshall hats with flashlights due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the company, the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing it to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.

So far, there have been four reports of the toy overheating; however, no injuries have been reported.

The affected hats are red with a yellow ribbon, have black and white spotted dog ears, and a black flashlight attached to the side.

The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.
The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in the label under the ear on the hat.

Consumers take the hats away from children, remove the batteries, dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.

Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
recallproduct recallschildrentoyssafety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News