200th FDNY member dies of WTC-related illness

NEW YORK CITY -- FDNY Firefighter Richard Driscoll is the 200th FDNY member to die of World Trade Center illness, the department announced. He retired from Engine 91 in East Harlem in 2002.

Driscoll responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and worked tirelessly in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed.

He also served during the Vietnam War and was cited for bravery five times during his FDNY career.

"It is almost incomprehensible that after losing 343 members on September 11, we have now had 200 more FDNY members die due to World Trade Center illness. These heroes gave their lives bravely fighting to rescue and recover others. We will never forget them," Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.

News of Driscoll's death comes a day after Republican Sen. Rand Paul blocked fast-track approval of a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.



The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 9/11 bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed.

Paul objected to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to approve the bill by unanimous consent.

Paul, R-Ky., questioned the bill's 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts. The government already faces a $22 trillion debt, a figure that grows every year, Paul said.

The Senate has reached an agreement to vote on the House-passed bill next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityfdnyseptember 11september 11th
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man scales down 19-story high-rise during West Philly fire
Police probing disturbing video of alleged elderly abuse
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
Drexel University eliminating 40-percent of physicians, clinical staff: Letter
Delaware firm celebrates role in moon landing
Straight-line winds blamed for storm damage in Ewing Twp., N.J.
Over 100 animals rescued during SPCA raid in Bucks Co.
Show More
Del. activists demanding more action after noose found
Living litter-free means taking action in your community
Phillies fans battled heat, humidity and rain
Aston Twp. police searching for owner of missing prosthetic leg
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
More TOP STORIES News