Philadelphia plans to protect voters from intimidation and COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any issues that may arise at Philadelphia polling places on Election Day will be addressed by a number of task forces ready to combat voter suppression.Locally, the District Attorney's Office Elections Task Force is sending out 90 attorneys and detectives to follow up on voter disenfranchisement issues."If you are planning in Philadelphia to steal votes, I have something for you. I have a jail cell, I have charging papers," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.The Philadephia Police Department is dedicating officers from each district to respond to calls at the polls."These officers will be wearing body-worn cameras and will also be joined by a police department supervisor when responding," said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.By law, federal agents and police officers must remain 100 feet away from where ballots are cast, unless they are called in to preserve the peace.The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division has named Philadelphia as one of the 44 jurisdictions which will be covered on Election Day. Agents will be tasked with monitoring polling activity to ensure fair and safe voting in the city.ADA Andrew Wellbrock, a member of the District Attorney's Office Elections Task Force, says there have been no valid reports of organized voter intimidation or physical violence in Philadelphia during this election season."I've been doing this type of work at the district attorney's office for about six years now and I cannot think of any story of violence at the polls. It's just one of those things people talk about but never really happens," said ADA Wellbrock.A major concern is the health and safety of poll workers and voters."Wear a mask and bring PPE. If you forget, we will provide it for you. Be prepared for a modest wait time due to physical distancing requirements," said Lisa Deeley, chair of the Office of City CommissionersHealth Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says masks should be worn through the entire process and are most effective when paired with social distancing."You'll be given a disposable glove. Use that disposable glove to use the pen and signing in and using the voting machines so there's no risk from touching surfaces," says Dr. Farley.In Philadelphia, there are roughly 1.12 million registered voters. During this election, about 437,000 of them requested mail-in ballots. Of those, 342,000 mail-in ballots have already been received by the Board of Elections.Mayor Jim Kenney is asking for the public's patience while all votes are tallied."By law, staffers are not allowed to start opening and counting these ballots until Election Day itself, that means getting a tally of mail-in ballots will easily take a few days," said Kenney.If you suspect or experience voter suppression, call the District Attorney's Office Elections Task Force at 215-696-9641.