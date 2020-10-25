inside story

Answering last-minute 2020 Presidential and local election questions

From voting safety to suppression, we address lingering voting questions.
By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With less than two weeks before Election Day, we are tackling your last-minute election questions on Inside Story.

Host Tamala Edwards talks with Committee of Seventy's President and CEO David Thornburgh about lingering questions viewers may have concerning mail-in ballots, safety precautions at the polls, voter intimidation and suppression, and the possibilities of a contested outcome of this election.

