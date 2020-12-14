FYI Philly

Get great holiday gifts at these Philadelphia museum shops

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Museum shops aren't just for souvenirs, they're great places to find holiday gifts.

We hit the town and found plenty of fun finds that could work for practically anyone on your list.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Barnes Foundation trend towards art-inspired objects. The National Museum of American Jewish History carries traditional ceremonial products, as well as gifts that celebrate the history of Jewish Americans.

The Museum of The American Revolution highlights the colonial chapter of history, while the Mutter Museum at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia has unique science-oriented gift ideas.

A sketchbook giftset from Philadelphia Museum of Art.


Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
We are no longer guaranteeing Christmas delivery but are offering code AFTER20 for 20% off through end of week.

The Barnes Foundation | Facebook | Instagram
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-278-7400

National Museum of American Jewish History | Facebook | Instagram
101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-923-3811

Museum of the American Revolution | Facebook | Instagram
101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-253-6731

Mutter Museum | Facebook | Instagram
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-560-8564
