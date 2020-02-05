Oscars

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Monday.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
