PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell takes a look back at 2020 and some of the biggest political issues facing our country.
He takes a forward look at 2021 with panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, George Burrell talking about what's next for the Social Justice movement and Black Lives Matter, and G. Terry Madonna muses about the continuing contentious political climate in the new year.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Inside Story looks back at the year that was in local and national politics
