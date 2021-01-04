inside story

Inside Story looks back at the year that was in local and national politics

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell takes a look back at 2020 and some of the biggest political issues facing our country.

He takes a forward look at 2021 with panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, George Burrell talking about what's next for the Social Justice movement and Black Lives Matter, and G. Terry Madonna muses about the continuing contentious political climate in the new year.

