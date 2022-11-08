Election Day voting hours, polling locations and how to report problems

As the election looms, it's a full-court press to ensure things go smoothly on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be joining fellow Americans across the country for the 2022 Midterm Elections on November 8.

Election hours:

Polls in Pennsylvania and Delaware are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Polls in New Jersey are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find your polling location:

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware

In Philadelphia, a hotline was activated so people can report any issues they see at the polls.

You can call 215-686-VOTE.

On Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the Philadelphia city commissioners and others gathered on Independence Mall.

They want people to know that they are working with federal partners to ensure there is no intimidation at the polls, and that any issues will be handled quickly.

Krasner said any election following the January 6th attack on the Capitol needs to be handled as if there is a threat.

"Your votes will be protected now, Election Day, as they are counted and every election worker in Philadelphia county will be protected. This will be a free, fair and final election," Krasner said.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Midterms: Why Pennsylvania may not have election night results

They are asking people who witness anything strange at polling places to call their hotline.

"If there is any activity around the polls or around drop boxes that may pose a threat of danger - any activity that appears to be in the nature of intimidation, any of that sort - call 911," Krasner said.

They also assured poll workers that they are safe, and called on everyone to exercise their rights on Tuesday.

RELATED: Why election results may not be known right away

"All of our patrol districts will be having roving teams of police officers specifically assigned to calls for assistance at polling locations," said Outlaw.

By law, police have to stay at least 100 feet away from polling places unless there is a crime or they are invited in.

"We have to be very mindful - because we are armed - that we're not intimidating as well," said Outlaw.

City commissioners made it clear they are working with police to ensure the elections are safe and secure.

"I'll be damned if democracy dies on my watch. It is safe for everyone to vote. It is safe to be poll workers. It is safe to count up the votes. You have my personal assurance," said Commissioner Omar Sabir.

The D.A. also asked for patience in counting the votes. They can't start counting ballots until Tuesday and they fully expect delays.

They also wouldn't go into any details about specific threats.

Here's how to report Election Day problems across our area.

In Philadelphia, call the city hotline at 215-686-VOTE.

Anyone in Pennsylvania can use this online form at vote.pa.gov.

In New Jersey, you can call 1-877-NJVOTER. More information is available here.

For information in Delaware, visit the state's website here.