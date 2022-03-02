Politics

2022 State of the Union: President Joe Biden's SOTU address exit poll

By
President Biden delivers first State of the Union address

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday night for his first State of the Union address, hitting on a myriad of topics that impact the American people and the World.



Among the topics discussed were the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the American economy and rising inflation costs, the pandemic and the future of the Supreme Court.

How did you feel about the president's address? Answer the exit polls below to show your reaction to the 2022 State of the Union.



