Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again in 2023

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2023 Oscars.

The 95th Oscars will mark the award-winning late-night talk show host's third time hosting the awards show. Kimmel previously hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel said via a press release. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

This year's Oscars telecast will be directed by Glenn Weiss, who will also produce the show with Ricky Kirshner. Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, who is the executive producer and co-head writer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," will also serve as an executive producer for the show.

"We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!" Weiss and Kirshner said in a statement.

Kimmel's return to hosting follows Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes taking the helm at the 2022 Oscars as the show's first all-female hosting trio.

The 2022 Oscars was packed with plenty of historic wins, epic performances and also featured one of the most-discussed moments in the show's history: the now-infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the show. The incident, for which Smith has since apologized, resulted in the academy banning the actor from attending any academy event or program, including the Oscars, for 10 years.

Following Kimmel's back-to-back hosting in 2017 and 2018, the Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Kimmel shared his approach to hosting before the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, detailing that he felt it was "almost necessary now" for comedians to broach "serious subjects" in their material. In his monologue at the awards show, he spoke about everything from Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement to the gender pay disparity in Hollywood and the importance of celebrating and increasing diversity in film.

The 2023 Oscars will air Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC.

