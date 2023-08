The FYI on some of Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly Winners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Magazine announced 240 winners in its annual Best of Philadelphia August edition.

We take a closer look at some of the winners from the city's best new BYOB to the home of Philly's best meats.

We visit restaurants, and specialty vendors covering food and drink, meat and vegetables and, of course, desserts.

Philadelphia Magazine | Facebook | Instagram

BEST NEW (OLD) RESTAURANT

Kalaya | Facebook | Instagram

4 West Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

BEST NEW BYOB

Tabachoy | Facebook | Instagram

932 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

BEST ALL-DAY EVERYTHING

Honeysuckle Provisions | Facebook | Instagram

310 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

BEST SOUTHERN COMFORT WITH A TWIST

Amina Restaurant & Lounge | Facebook | Instagram

104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

BEST NEW READING TERMINAL MARKET STALL

Saami Somi | Facebook | Instagram

1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Suite 479 @ Reading Terminal Market

BEST MEATBALLS

Grandma's Philly | Facebook | Instagram

1304 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

BEST VEGAN COMFORTS

Nourish | Facebook | Instagram

177 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa 19123

BEST MEATS

Heavy Metal Sausage | Facebook | Instagram

1527 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

BEST NEW VEGETABLES

Pietramala | Facebook | Instagram

614 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

BEST FRIED CHICKEN TO RUIN ALL OTHER FRIED CHICKEN

Doro Bet | Facebook | Instagram

4533 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

BEST ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Brazas BBQ Chicken| Facebook | Instagram

326 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147