21 hurt in massive fire at Brooklyn parking garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the parking garage fire in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a seven-alarm fire after several cars went up in flames inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center parking garage in Brooklyn.

The vehicles burned on the second and third floors of the parking garage in Marine Park. Officials say there were as many as 120 cars being stored in the structure by a local car dealer.

Investigators are looking to talk to a person seen on surveillance video leaving the Kings Plaza shopping center parking lot before Monday morning's fire.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: A large fire burns at the Kings Plaza Parking Garage in Brooklyn.


Eighteen firefighters and three civilians were being treated for smoke inhalation.

"None of these 21 injuries is life-threatening or critical, everyone is stable," the FDNY said. "Our members have various levels of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, working under those conditions. Smoke and heat, wearing what they wear, one can only imagine what they are going through."

Kings Plaza is currently closed due to the fire and smoke conditions in and around the mall.

People are asked to avoid the area during the FDNY response that drew 250-300 firefighters.

WATCH: NYC Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro briefs reporters on the fire


"We are not sure yet how many of them burned, but many of these cars were involved in this fire, creating, if you were here earlier, a huge amount of black smoke, a very large amount of fire, confronting our people," the FDNY said.

WATCH raw video from the fire scene


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
garage firefirecar fireMarine ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Murder trial starts for man charged in radio host's slaying
AccuWeather: Remnant Rain from Florence Moving In
Show More
Bill Cosby's wife wants ethics board to investigate judge
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More News