21-year-old seriously injured in Strawberry Mansion shootout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in Philadelphia has left a 21-year-old man in serious condition.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of West Gordon Street in Strawberry Mansion.
Police believe it started with an argument inside a home. The dispute then spilled outside.
The 21-year old victim was shot in the stomach.
Police believe the man ran to a nearby SEPTA station for help.
He was then taken to the hospital.
Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
