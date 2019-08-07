21-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia, police said.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 1500 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Police said the 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 19-year-old man was also shot several times in the chest and remains critical at Temple.
There is no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
