21-year-old killed, 25-year-old injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a double shooting in North Philadelphia turned deadly.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
They found a 21-year-old man and 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 25-year-old is listed in critical condition.
Investigators are looking for two men they believe are connected to the shooting.
----
This article has been updated to reflect that police have corrected the age of the second victim.
