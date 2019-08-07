21-year-old killed, 25-year-old injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a double shooting in North Philadelphia turned deadly.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a 21-year-old man and 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 25-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for two men they believe are connected to the shooting.

----

This article has been updated to reflect that police have corrected the age of the second victim.
