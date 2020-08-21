21-year-old man shot 3 times in the head in North Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that critically injured a 21-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday near Master and Warnock streets.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot three times in the head.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
