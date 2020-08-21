21-year-old man shot 3 times in the head, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near Master and Warnock Streets.
That's where Police say a 21-year-old man was shot three times in the head.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
