fatal shooting

21-year-old shot while driving, crashes in fatal West Oak Lane shooting; 33 shots fired: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block Easton Road.

Police said the victim was shot at least once in the chest, but managed to drive his Honda Accord a couple blocks before crashing into a parked car. That car then struck two other parked cars, which were all unattended.

The victim was found by police slumped in the driver seat of the Honda where he was pronounced dead.

Police found 33 shell casings at the shooting scene. They said three different guns were used.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it appeared the shots were being fired into the passenger side of the Honda as that side was struck seven times.

"We also found homes on the south side of the street, on the 1200 block of Easton Road, that were struck by gunfire," Small said.

Police were making sure nobody was hit by stray gunfire in the homes.

The crash on the 1000 block of Easton Road was captured on private surveillance cameras.

Police have reviewed that video and are searching the area for additional surveillance cameras to help lead them to the shooters.

Police said the victim's last known address, which is the same as the address on his vehicle registration, is outside the city, but would not give any further information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)fatal shootingshootingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
15-year-old in custody after teen girl shot, killed in Cobbs Creek
17-year-old ordered to trial in fatal bowling alley shooting
Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Stimulus update: Expect $1,400 checks soon after Biden signs COVID bill
Good Samaritans pull woman from car before fire, but she does not survive
'The day everything changed:' 6abc documentary revisits March 11, 2020
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
This 3-pound cheesesteak is arguably the best Philly cheesesteak around
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Show More
Armored van driver goes missing; family pleads for help
AccuWeather: Into The 70s Today
Praise, worry over $1.9 trillion COVID relief package
Gunman fires into crowd in Philly, multiple people injured
New info released in murder of NJ man, quadruple murder in New Mexico
More TOP STORIES News