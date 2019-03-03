22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northeast Philadelphia that left a 22-year-old man with six gunshot wounds.Officials say shots were fired along Frankford and Tyson avenues following an argument around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The 22-year-old is in critical condition after receiving emergency surgery.Police have not made any arrests, but say they do have surveillance video of the crime scene to hopefully identify the shooter.That video has not been released yet.-----