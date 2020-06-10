22-year-old shot in Strawberry Mansion, surveillance video released

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video will help them solve a shooting that critically injured a man.
The gunfire erupted around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at 25th and Cambria streets in Strawberry Mansion.
The video shows a silver car stopping in the middle of the road.
The driver and two passengers then get out and open fire.
Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot in the back, shoulder, and face. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the suspects should contact police.
