23 dead in Northern California wildfire

The death toll in the wildfire that tore through a Northern California community has risen to 23.The Butte County Sheriff says investigators discovered 14 additional bodies Saturday, three days after the fire broke out. He says some of the victims were found in cars and in houses.The fire has become the third-deadliest in California history.Sharon Black said she left nearly everything behind when she and her husband fled their home in the Pine Springs Mobile Home Park in Paradise on Thursday morning."My neighbor came over from next door and told me, 'You'd better get out.' Then we lost power and knew we had to go," she said.Black said there were flames on both sides of the road as they left town. She doesn't have a cellphone and wasn't able to contact loved ones until Friday.The 68-year-old has lived in Paradise for about 15 years and says she still doesn't know if her neighbors are OK and has no way to contact them. She also doesn't know if her home survived.One of the things she left behind was her wedding ring. "They turned off the power right away, so I didn't find anything because it was dark," Black said.Authorities in Southern California are lifting some evacuation orders in a wildfire zone.Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that the evacuations will be lifted after a day of calm winds and progress against the smaller of two wildfires burning since Thursday.Sheriff's officials say the evacuations are being called off for the community of Camarillo Springs, parts of Newbury Park and the area of Cal State Channel Islands.It's not clear how many people are being allowed to return home. But it's a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands evacuated from the two blazes, and the return of dangerous winds Sunday could keep them out of their homes for several more days.