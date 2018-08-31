U.S. & WORLD

23-year-old charged with impersonating a doctor in California

A case of the fake doctor.

A former college student is charged with impersonating a doctor at a children's hospital in California.

Police say 23-year-old Ariya Ouskouian pretended to be a doctor seven times between April and June.

When security would question him, Ouskouian would tell them he lost his ID.

He reportedly gave advice to a patient who complained about a growth on his neck.

If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

------
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
