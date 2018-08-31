23-year-old charged with impersonating a doctor in California

A case of the fake doctor.
A former college student is charged with impersonating a doctor at a children's hospital in California.
Police say 23-year-old Ariya Ouskouian pretended to be a doctor seven times between April and June.
When security would question him, Ouskouian would tell them he lost his ID.
He reportedly gave advice to a patient who complained about a growth on his neck.
If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
u.s. & world