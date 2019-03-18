23-year-old man gunned down in back driveway of his Logan home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man was gunned down outside of his home in the city's Logan section early Monday morning.It happened just before 2 a.m. in the back driveway of a home on the 5300 block of North 16th Street.Police said the victim was only 23 years old.According to investigators, he had been out getting something to eat, parked his car and was about to walk into his home when he was shot multiple times. At least ten shots were fired.Numerous 911 calls came in. After hearing the gunshots, neighbors ran out to help.Police said neighbors reported finding the man lying in the driveway, unconscious. He had been shot multiple times about the chest, torso and arms.He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead around 2:20 a.m.Police said they don't know the motive at this time.While they currently do not have a description of the suspect, there are some surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are hopeful they can learn more.