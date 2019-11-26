23-year-old North Philadelphia woman charged in SEPTA bus assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old has been charged after police say she assaulted another passenger on a SEPTA bus last month.According to a tweet from the SEPTA Transit Police chief, Anaysha Muhammad, of North Philadelphia, was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Police said she surrendered after a warrant was issued for her arrest.Police said Muhammad was caught on camera striking the 69-year-old victim in the nose on October 29.Police said the victim was badly injured and taken to the hospital."Fights happen on the bus, but I think it's a little different when you see a person that's elderly," said Lt. Michael Wright, with SEPTA Transit police. "As you see on the video it appears to be an assault, and makes us turn it up a notch, to try to figure out what happened because that person can't even defend themselves."Police believe the women never met each other before.Muhammad is facing several charges including aggravated assault, police said.