23-year-old North Philadelphia woman charged in SEPTA bus assault

According to a tweet from the SEPTA Transit Police chief, Anaysha Muhammad, of North Philadelphia, was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Police said she surrendered after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
CAPTURED!!!!! pic.twitter.com/h3nIwKSPsb— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) November 26, 2019
Police said Muhammad was caught on camera striking the 69-year-old victim in the nose on October 29.
Police said the victim was badly injured and taken to the hospital.
"Fights happen on the bus, but I think it's a little different when you see a person that's elderly," said Lt. Michael Wright, with SEPTA Transit police. "As you see on the video it appears to be an assault, and makes us turn it up a notch, to try to figure out what happened because that person can't even defend themselves."
Police believe the women never met each other before.
Muhammad is facing several charges including aggravated assault, police said.